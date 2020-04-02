Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amir Khan has shared the secret to his six-year marriage to his wife Faryal Makhdoom is having a separate house.

The boxer, 33, who welcomed his third child Muhammad Zaviyar with the beauty influencer, 28, last month, revealed he resides in a two-bedroom ‘lad pad’ attached to their main home in Bolton from time to time.

In a new interview, the former welterweight champion stressed the importance of ‘having your own space’ in a relationship as he juggles his successful sporting career with fatherhood.

The athlete and New Yorker Faryal - who also share Lamaisah, five, and Alayna, 23 months - tied the knot in May 2013 following a one-year romance.

The couple announced they were divorcing in September 2017 following cheating allegations on his part, but shocked fans when they reconciled just two months later. ‘When you don’t have kids, you think young and act young’, the make-up enthusiast explained.