ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan on Wednesday pinned the badges of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rank to Dr.SardarGhayasGul who has been promoted in BS-19.

He was working as Assistant Inspector General (Operations) in Islamabad police. A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here to pin the badges and also to pay farewell to an outgoing SP, SafeerHussainBhatti.

The ceremony was also attended by senior police officials. IGP Muhammad AamirZulfiqar along with DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed pinned badges to the promoted police officer.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP congratulated the officer over his promotion in the next scale and hoped that he would continue with his dedication and devotion to serve the department.

He rated Dr.SardarGhayasGul as a professional, honest and professional police officer. He hoped for his good performance in future. Gul’s services have been handed over to Punjab government with an immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the IGP also appreciated the services of SP SafeerHussainBhatti who retired from service after serving the department for almost 40 years. He said Bhatti was an honest officer who served the department with dedication.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan also gave a souvenir to the outgoing SP and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He said that his services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered forever. SP Safeer Hussain Bhatti served on various posts in Islamabad police for 40 years including Station House Officer of various police stations, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

Furthermore, promotion case of 20 senior most inspectors of Islamabad police is in process. They would be promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in BS-17 once the formalities are completed.

The promotion would help fill the vacant posts of DSP in the department.

The to-be-promoted Inspectors include AbidHussain, Israr Ahmed, KazimMansoor, Muhammad Nawaz, SajjadHaider Shah, Muhammad Fiaz, AsjadAltaf, Muhammad Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Irshad Ahmed, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Islam, Mubarik Ali, Irshad Ali Abro, ZahidHussainQureshi, ShaukatHussain, Muhammad Ameer, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Aslam.