Share:

The authorities have announced to resume international flight operation from April 3 for the return of stranded Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to media reports, the domestic flight operation will remain suspended till next order. It is to be mentioned that Pakistan has shut all schools, land borders and suspended international flights to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country's largest annual Islamic religious gathering, the Tableeghi Jamaat, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the outskirts of Lahore, was also cancelled.

The measures were announced by ministers after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civilian and military leaders.