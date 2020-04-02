Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday asked the government to take concrete steps to check spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the only way to save population from Coronavirus is to check spread of Coronavirus in society. “How can we combat this virus. The only way is to check spread of the virus,” he said. Nations all over the world have adopted this strategy, he added. He was of the view that by curtailing spread of the virus, the negative impact of the virus on population can be curtailed.

The PML-N leader said that there is no curfew in the country. “It is lockdown. Every country has gone with its own strategy to ensure social distancing. “Practically speaking whole of the county is under lockdown but the government is not doing enough. It is important to adopt a strategy and put it before the masses,” he demanded. He however, said that lockdown does not mean suspension of economic activity. It’s just for social distancing, he added. He said cases of infection are increasing in the country with each passing day. He urged the masses to follow government instructions and asked the government to take concrete steps in this regard.

Another PML-N leader, Musadik Masood Malik speaking on the occasion said that there was no good news for the masses. “We [government] should have done things much earlier. Coming four weeks will be more difficult time as, keeping in view the surge in the cases, about one lak more people are likely to be infected in next one month,” he warned. He said that China curtailed the infected people’s figure at 80,000 through shut down. “Spain and France, on the other hand, postponed shut down and faced the consequences,” he said.

Malik said the country lacks hospital, nurses, doctors and under the circumstances, a delayed decision on shut down may lead to surge in infected cases. He said the number of infected people in the country is deceptive. He warned that people with high BP, sugar and over 65 are at high risk of infection.he asked the people to stay at home. “We don’t have resources to test every individual.

High-risk localities with thick population need to be tested. Only those need treatment should be admitted in hospital,” he advised the government further. He was of the view that only 20 percent of the infected cases need hospital otherwise the system would get crippled. He also urged the government to establish filed hospitals, mobile screening vans to avert the crisis.