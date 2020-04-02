Share:

KARACHI - Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) carried out a raid in Karachi University on information obtained from RAW agent Shahid, and recovered weapons, ammunition and maps. According to details, on information provided by RAW agent Shahid alias Mutahida, LEAs carried out raid and seized machine gun, two pistols, ammunition, computer and a laptop. Sources claimed that anti-state literature, maps and check boxes were also confiscated. Detained RAW agent Shahid had directed suspect Majid to establish office in Applied Economics department of the university. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating IP address and email address used by suspects and agencies were also carrying out raids at houses of the suspects.