Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a massive package for the construction industry will be announced on Friday to maintain the economic activity important to deal with the coronavirus challenge.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of one hundred billion rupees tax refunds amongst the businessmen in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said we have decided to open the construction industry and give it the necessary incentives in order to provide job opportunities to the people. He said this will also support the uplift of the industries allied with the construction. He said that the construction of road infrastructure does not entail the danger of the spread of coronavirus. He said necessary SOPs will also be developed to ensure the safety of the workers.

Imran Khan said the commerce ministry has also framed a list of industries which can be opened in the current situation.

As of today, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 2,286 with the most reported cases being in the province of Punjab.