Narcissism is also called self-love or self-esteem. narcissism is also considered a social, political and cultural issue. It is one of the three dark triadic personality traits. A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial affairs. People with a narcissistic personality disorder may be normally unhappy and disappointed. They may find their relationships or unfulfilling, and others may not enjoy being around them.

People with a narcissistic personality disorder may not want to think that anything could be wrong so they may be unlikely to seek treatment. If they do seek treatment, it’s more likely to be for symptoms of depression, drug or alcohol use or other mental health issues but perceived insults to self-esteem may make it difficult to accept and follow through with treatment. If you recognise aspects of your personality that are common to narcissistic personality disorder or you are feeling overwhelmed by sadness, consider reaching out to a trusted doctor or mental health provider. Getting the right treatment can help make your life more rewarding and enjoyable. Treatment for narcissistic personality disorder centers around talk therapy. Participate in family therapy to learn healthy ways to communicate or to cope with conflicts or emotional distress. Attend parenting classes and seek guidance from therapists or of social workers if needed.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.