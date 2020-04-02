Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday presided over the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus in Islamabad. The high-powered committee has decided to continue current lockdown in the country till 14th of this month.

This was informed by Planning Minister Asad Umar while addressing to joint news briefing along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad this evening.

He said decision about further extension of lockdown will be taken at the next meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus in Islamabad. Asad Umar informed that the government has decided to continue suspension of all types of domestic flights operation within the country.

The Minister informed that food goods transportation will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zafar Mirza said the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan has risen to 2071. He said these cases include 740 in Punjab, 676 in Sindh, 253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Kashmir. He said that 82 patients have recovered so far, while the number of deaths has reached to 26.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Moeed Yusuf said, over 2,000 Pakistani nationals will be brought back to their homeland through 17 PIA flights from 3rd to 11th of this month.

He said all the passengers will be allowed to enter their homeland after proper screening and testing for Coronavirus.