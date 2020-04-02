Share:

LAHORE - One more corinavirus patient died in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the province to 10. Karam Dad, 83, succumbed to coronavirus patient at Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The elderly man had recently returned from England. As many as 40 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 748. One nurse performing duty at isolation ward of Mayo Hospital was amongst seven new cases.

As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 303 corona patients were pilgrims. These were under treatment at quarantine facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan (207), Multan (91) and Faisalabad (05). As many as 167 patients were under treatment in Lahore, 86 in Gujrat, 46 in Rawalpindi, 41 in Raiwind, 28 in Jhelum, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Gujranwala, nine in Faisalabad, seven in Sargodha, five each in DG Khan and Hafizabad, four in Mandi Bahauddin, three each in Mianwali, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Narowal and one each in Attock, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Lodhran, Layya and Khushab.

As per the spokesperson, so far 16,061 suspected patients had been tested. Out of these, 740 were found positive for the deadly virus. He said that all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards.