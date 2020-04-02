Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $452.060 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 9.08 percent as compared to $497.210 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 4.22 percent by going down from US $ 424.920 million last year to $406.970 million during July-January (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 5.71 percent, from US $ 252.360 million to $266.760 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 10.29 percent, from $10.980 million to $12.110 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 20.72 percent from $128.100 million during the period under review to $161.580 million last year.

The exports of sea transport services declined by 62.42 percent, by going down from $43.130 million last year to $16.210 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed decrease of 22.46 percent by declining from $11.710 million last year to $9.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also decreased by 77.31 percent from $31.420 million to $7.130 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 12.18 percent by going down from $27.010 million to $23.720 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 2.71 percent, from $24.380 million to $23.720 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 140 percent, from $2.150 million to $5.160 million, the data revealed.