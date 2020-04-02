Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and European Union have agreed to evolve joint strategy to tackle the global pandemic by promoting mutual cooperation between the two sides.

An understanding to this effect came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday, officials said.

Speaking on this occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has suggested for restructuring of the loans of developing countries as they are facing economic difficulties to meet the global challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed hope that, in wake of global pandemic challenge, the EU will support Pakistan’s proposal in restructuring loans for developing countries to enable them to use resources to tackle this global challenge and save precious human lives.

He also highlighted the situation in Occupied Kashmir due to the Indian lockdown for the last eight months where the valley is facing shortage of food and medical supplies. They also termed that peace deal between the US and the Taliban, as a milestone for peace in Afghanistan and an opportunity for Afghan leadership. The EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell thanked Shah Mahmood Qureshi for expressing solidarity in this critical time and agreed that a joint effort should be made to tackle this global pandemic challenge.