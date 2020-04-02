Share:

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

Authorities on Thursday has reported 31 deaths from novel coronavirus.

According to details, 845 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 743 in Sindh, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan,169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 107 patients have recovered in the country while 9 are in critical condition.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.