ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the recent announcement by Afghan leadership on formation of negotiation team to pave the way towards the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan believes it is an important step reflecting commitment of the leadership to according priority to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

She said the US-Taliban Peace Agreement has provided a historic opportunity to establish durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, which can be realized by resolving differences, eschewing recrimination, working constructively together, and cooperating in the supreme interest of the country.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.