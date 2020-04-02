Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly formed Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus disease [COVID-19] has been summoned to meet on April 6th [Monday], which will be given briefing on revival of country’s economy and health plans to avoid spread of dangerous virus. The 25-member only functional Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus [COVID-19] will be briefed by Advisor to Prime Minister on commerce, textile industry, production and investment to share negative impact of deadly virus on country’s economic situation and revival plans. While, Special assistant to the Prime Minister on national health services will give briefing on rising cases of Coronavirus in different parts of country. He would share the plans of government avoid further spread of infectious virus and working of government’s organizations to deal with the turbulent situation. Sources said that Opposition members would float proposal to further widen scope of parliamentary committee. The matters about allowing members to hold online Standing Committees session of National Assembly could also be discussed by the some of the members, they said. Speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser around two weeks before [on March 13th] with the consultation of opposition parties had abruptly prorogued the session of national assembly and stopped all the working of standing committees.

According to the notification, the committee members Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti, Amir Haider Azam Khan Hoti, Akthar Mengal and Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar from the National Assembly and others are invited. The number of COVID-19 patients are fast increasing in the country as reportedly in Pakistan tally has reached 2079 with maximum number of cases in Sidh province[677].