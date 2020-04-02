Share:

LAHORE - Senior PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday came to the rescue of Tableeghi Jamaat members and demanded their immediate release.

Punjab government had on Monday picked up a good number of preachers, both local and foreigners, from different mosques and Tableeghi Markaz in Raiwind and detained them at the quarantine centres. The government had also ordered complete lockdown of Raiwind city following surfacing of more corona cases from the small town located in Lahore’s neighborhood.

In a statement, Ch Parvez Elahi said that no oppression or excesses with the Tableeghi Jamaat members will be tolerated. “Tableeghi Jamaat is undoubtedly a peaceful organization. Don’t invite wrath of Allah by committing oppression and excesses. This Jamaat is the biggest representative Jamaat of the Muslims in the world and calling for peace throughout the globe. Its members are recognized in every region and country of the world as the ambassadors of peace. This is such a Jamaat whose Tableegh (preaching) has not caused chaos anywhere ever”, he observed giving warning to the government authorities.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that he had also contacted Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for immediate release of the preachers. “Regretfully, the implementation has taken effect in Sindh but it has not been implemented in Punjab”, he remarked, adding that he had also sent IG Sindh’s notification to Punjab Government but still no action had been taken.

He stressed that negative propaganda in the context of Tableeghi Jamaat should be stopped. “Has Corona Virus also been spread in Europe, US and Italy because of Tableeghi Jamaat? He questioned, adding that Punjab Police should not commit any excesses with the foreign preachers who had come here from different countries. “The guests should not be treated as the culprits”, he affirmed.

He demanded that preachers who had been picked from the mosques and locked up in the police stations should immediately be released and shifted to the mosques or Tableeghi Centers. “These mosques and centers be declared as quarantine and facilities should be arranged for them”, he said.

It may be recalled here that while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, Chief Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan had directed to confine and quarantine the preachers in the district where they were present in order to contain spread of coronavirus. He had also ordered screening of all of them including the foreigners.

Already, 47 members of Tableeghi Jamaat including five Nigerian women have been admitted at a quarantine centre in Kasur district. They were picked up from Tableeghi Markaz and adjoining mosques.