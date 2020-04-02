Share:

Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Asad Mahmood has said that the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in national fight against coronavirus is ambiguous and reckless.

Addressing a press conference along with JUI-F member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Ahmad Bitani at Tank Press Club on Thursday, Maulana Asad Mahmood said that instead of providing instantaneous relief to the impoverished families of the country, government was squandering time by announcing organization of “Tiger Force” which was a declaration of no confidence over national institutes.

“Federation and provinces badly lack coordination to meet the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic,” he maintained.

He said that the non responsive attitude of Prime Minister could be well assessed by his act of leaving the meeting of Parliamentarians without hearing the version of opposition and respond to their questions about the arrangements to fight COVID-19.

On this eve, member provincial assembly Mahmood Ahmad Bitani announced the distribution of food packaged among 1400 poor families of district Tank and said that provision of food packages to more families, affected by lockdown and rain, will be enhanced in future.