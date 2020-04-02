Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested three suspected wounded dacoits after an exchange of fire at Range Road, a police spokesman informed on Wednesday. The criminals have been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by the police through Rescue 1122 for medical treatment, he said. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said. According to spokesman, a police party was on security duty at Range Road when they spotted four suspects riding on two motorcycles. The cops tried to stop the suspects for body search when the criminals opened firing on the police party, he said. Police also retaliated and wounded three suspects. However, a suspect managed to escape from scene. Police arrested the three injuredpersons and shifted to DHQ for medical treatment. The two motorcycles left over by dacoits have also been taken into custody by police, he said. He added soon after the cross-fire between police and dacoits, a heavy contingent of police led by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali reached at the spot and cordoned off the area. Talking to media men, SP Syed Ali said the criminals who fired at police were notorious dacoits involved in street crimes in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said police held three dacoits who have been identified as Yasin, Rashid and Azmi, against whom a case was also registered. He said police seized weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, SaddarBairooniPolice held two proclaimed offenders involved in double murder case. The accused have been identified as Malik Mukhtar and Ismail Khan. The accused had shot dead a woman and her son over a marriage dispute at DhokeSyedan Road.