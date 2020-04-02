Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend for the third consecutive day as KSE 100 index closed at 29,505.57 points as compared to 29,231.63 points on the last working day with the positive change of 273.94 points (0.94 %). A total of 193,711,949 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,865,742 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.694 billion as compared to Rs7.356 billion during last trading day.As many as 358 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market Tuesday, out of which 214 recorded gain and 122 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.