LAHORE - Punjab government has set up a 1000-bed field hospital for treatment of corona patients in a record period of nine days.

Equipped with state-of -the art facilities, this health facility has been established at Expo Centre in Lahore’s Johar Town neighborhood.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman visited the field hospital on Wednesday and inspected the facilities provided for the coronavirus patients. “I visited the Expo Centre nine days ago to inspect the arrangements and it is satisfying that the facility has been made functional in such a short period. I also congratulate the line departments and it is sanguine that necessary facilities have been provided in this hospital”, the Chief Minister observed.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Rs620 million had been released for the diagnostics labs and eight new labs would be set up to diagnose the coronavirus. He said that doctors and nurses were being trained at the district level. He also informed the media that majority of coronavirus patients were pilgrims with travel history while 33 became sick through locally transmitted virus.

Buzdar said that Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme had been started from April 1st to facilitate the daily wage earners. The people would receive financial aid under CM Insaf Imdad Programme from Thursday, he added. The government, he said, had also released Zakat funds worth Rs870 million to help 0.170 million deserving families. The CM emphasized the government had adopted a very transparent and fast procedure to provide financial aid, a step which was unique in the history of the province.

Usman Buzdar went on to say that Rs10 billion had been allocated to provide financial aid worth Rs4000 each to 0.25 million impecunious families under CM Insaf Imdad Programme. “The antecedents of the applicants will be verified today and millions of people will be provided with this aid immediately after verification.”, he said, adding that applicants would not have to visit any office and financial aid would be paid online after receiving the required information. The applicants can also lodge their complaints online, he said.

Talking about Lockdown of Raiwind, the Chief Minister said that the town had been quarantined due to surfacing of coronavirus cases. “Staying home is the best solution for coronavirus”, he said.

Buzdar further stated that the provincial ministers had been assigned duties to supervise the measures for dealing with coronavirus in their districts. They would also monitor the distribution of financial aid under CM Insaf Imdad Programme along with the monitoring of the wheat procurement campaign, he stated. He said wheat will be procured at Rs1,400 per maund and the restriction of ‘Gardaweri’ had been done away with. Similarly, the government has issued SOPs for wheat procurement centres and the wheat will be purchased on ‘first come, first served’ basis, the CM concluded.

CM sends bouquet

to doctors

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent bouquets to the doctors and paramedics engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients in various hospitals and quarantine centres. The administrative officers of different districts presented the bouquets to the doctors and paramedics on behalf of the CM.

In a statement, the chief minister stated that doctors and paramedics are our heroes and their services will always be remembered.

VIOLATORS OF SECTION 144 RELEASED

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, various people detained for violating Section 144 have been released. In this regard, the chief minister has appealed to the citizens to follow the governmental instructions as all the steps have been taken to protect their lives. The citizens can remain safe from the coronavirus by staying in their homes. Such steps will be continued to protect the lives of the people, he said.