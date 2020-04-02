Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities on Wednesday ordered de-sealing Rimsha Colony after the health authorities cleared the area from coronavirus cases.

The area remained sealed for one week. The authorities had on March 26 ordered to seal Rimsha Colony in Sector H-9 and Shehzad Town here after confirmed reports of two individuals infected with novel coronavirus. Both the areas had one positive case each.

District Magistrate had issued a notification in this regard under Epidemic Disease Act (1958), ‘in larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of coronavirus in the areas.’

A notification to de-seal Rimsha Colony was issued by District Magistrate on Wednesday.

“After detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals, the District Health Office has cleared H-9 Rimsha Colony from corona cases.

Therefore, the said area is hereby de-sealed with immediate effect. The area will be regulated by the prevailing orders of Section 144 of the Cr.PC issued dated 23 March, amended time to time,” said the notification.

Health teams monitored the areas and took further measures to secure residents against the virus.

The authorities had asked the people to stay at home. According to the officials, the two other sealed areas -Shahzad Town and BharaKahu- will be opened later.

Furthermore, AC (Saddar) checked different banks for compliance on the social distancing SOPs and provision of sanitizers at ATMs.

Those banks not following the SOP were made to enforce the SOP and provide fixed sanitizers at ATM machines.

Price control activity was also conducted to check on the price and supply of essential commodities. Pharmacies were also checked for supply of masks and sanitizers, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, DC Islamabad, Muhammad HamzaShafqaat visited ration distribution centre being run under the aegis of Jamaat-i-Islami.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Al-Khidmat Foundation has extended their support to Islamabad administration in media campaign to check spread of coronavirus.