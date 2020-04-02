Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Secretary Local Government, Roshan Ali Shaikh on Wednesday directed to re-launch the anti-dog bite campaign across the province. Chairing a high level meeting of the officials, he decided to re-launch the drive after reviewing the statistics received from the 24/7 Dedicated Complaints Cell of local government which revealed a large number of complaints regarding dog bites, said a statement. Addressing to the participants of meeting Roshan Ali Shaikh said that the lives of the people should be protected from the dog bites by proper vaccination of the dogs. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He also directed to keep the province clean and green during the lockdown as special permission had been granted to all the sanitary workers and helpers during the lockdown. He also stressed to make the anti-bacterial, anti-viral spray drives more effective and urged the officials to be more vigilant and devoted while performing the duties during this time of crisis.