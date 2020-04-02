Share:

This letter is to bring in notice the poor sewerage system in our area. People in our zone are suffering a lot due to the faulty pipelines in the sewage system. The dirty water full of germs containing diseases and viruses as well splashes all over. Due to the sewerage problem, we face unhygienic conditions in our colony. People are unable to move around because of the stinking smell. Moreover, the literal and polythene wastes are left which choke pipelines and cause overspill. These issues need immediate attention which requires appropriate steps taken by concerned authorities.

ISBAH JAVED,

Karachi.