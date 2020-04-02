Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that doctors, paramedics and volunteers were our frontline soldier in war against Covid-19 and every step would be taken to ensure their safety and well being.

He said while talking to a four-member delegation of textile and designing industry here on Wednesday at Governor’s House, said a spokesperson.

Member of Sindh Assembly Ms Sidra Imran was also present on the occasion. The delegation was headed by renowned designer Deepak Parwani.

Matters relating to local production of protective gear, the needs of tiger force in this regard, less dependence on imported items and other matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

The Governor said that the availability of personal protective gear for care of professionals was of paramount importance and due to difficulties in its availability local manufacturing of the same would be encouraged.

He said that healthcare professionals and volunteers engaged in looking after coronavirus patients were working tirelessly and entire nation salutes them for their contributions in this regard. “They are our heroes and we all are grateful to them”, he added.

He asked details of planned local manufacturing of protective gear and said that he would personally look into this and facilitate them.

He said that coronavirus was a national issue with great devotion, dedication and most importantly combined efforts were needed for control and elimination of the pandemic.

Deepak Parwani said that the textile and designing industry considers it as their national duty to contribute what it could to facilitate the health professionals and volunteers.

The other members of the delegation included Ms Kehkashan Saiyed, Furqan Riaz and Shozaib Kapadia.

Unity stands the sole solution of pandemic:Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that opposition should stop playing politics amid the coronavirus spread as combating with the novel contagion was the national issue not political. Talking to a private news channel he said there was an acute shortage of verified testing kits across the world, hospitals needed to strengthen their testing capacity which would bring the authentic and true figures of corona affected patients.

Testing kits price soared in last couple of months as its demand increased internationally, accurate numbers of patients would also help to contain the disease,he added.

He denied while replying to a question that goods transport was never halted by provincial or federal government,it must be an error of communication between the local administration and police department. Federal and provincial governments were alert and constantly in contact to take any suitable action to control the pandemic in the country.