LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on Wednesday, has expressed the hope that Tableeghi Jamaat members will disperse to their homes in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Talking to the media after inauguration of a telemedicine center at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), he said he had talked to Ulema and Tableeghi leadership on the matter of congregations during the lockdown, adding that the Tableeghi Jammat members had dispersed on his request.

“Tableeghi Jamaat members ignored my request previously and just imagine what the coronavirus spread situation would have been, had they not discontinued their congregation at Raiwind”, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar remarked.

To a query, Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the Ulema would take a favourable decision regarding Friday prayers congregations and also about staying at the Tableeghi Markaz. To a question, he said that the first telemedicine centre was opened on 19th March, whereas on Wednesday 22 telemedicine centers were operational in the province. He said that the telemedicine experiment in the country had worked very well and patients were happy with these services. He said over 5,000 doctors and paramedics had offered their volunteer services at telemedicine centres.

“Getting themselves tested for coronavirus is my recommendation to the people and only after knowing their condition they may think of isolating themselves at home”, he responded to a query.

About lack of COVID 19 testing kits, Sarwar said the testing Kits would arrive by the evening from China and it would facilitate the testing capacity in the province. “Government’s main challenge is less capacity of PCR machines and we are working to enhance the capacity to conduct test at a faster pace”, he elaborated.

“The entire world has given in to this dreadful virus as coping with it is no more an easy task and situation in America is also before all of us. All political parties and philanthropists must also fulfill their responsibility of providing ration to the needy and the poor people whose livelihood and wages affected severely due to corona outbreak”, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that this was not the time for opposition to resort to criticism but to get united and move jointly. The government, he said, had taken tough decisions and people must also support the government by following the safety measures to get themselves protected from the deadly virus.

On this occasion, FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman Khan said that interviews of doctors and paramedics were being conducted for the telemedicine centres and so far 756 doctors and paramedics had been interviewed. He said they will perform duties at quarantine centres established for prevention from corona. Doctors are available for people’s guidance at our telemedicine centre round the clock, he added.

