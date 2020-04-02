Share:

Lahore - UBL has been declared Pakistan’s best digital bank for 2020 by asiamoney, an associate of euromoney. UBL, considered as one of the most progressive and innovative banks of Pakistan is the fastest growing digital bank in the country. The Bank has a dedicated digital design lab to accelerate its digital transformation strategy. The number of UBL’s digital customers crossed one million in January 2020 and its digital portfolio has grown three times over the last year.

UBL offers its clients a digital end-to-end on-boarding platform through which customers can use the Bank’s Digital App and become UBL customer while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, UBL’s Head of Digital Banking, pointed out “The customers have become avid fans of the Bank’s digitalization efforts leading to threefold business growth in one year and the highest app stores customer ratings. This is driven by a two-pronged approach of enhancing customer experience on one hand while on the other hand introducing operational efficiencies for the bank.”

UBL President & CEO Ms. Sima Kamil said “This award is testament to UBL’s contribution in expanding the scope of financial services through digital channels in Pakistan and spearheading innovation in the local banking industry. Under the current global scenario this recognition holds more meaning as the Bank aggressively promotes the use of its digital channels to keep millions of customers safe from Covid-19. We feel that such an accolade will further encourage us to endorse the digital platforms as the future way to bank!”

Going forward, UBL remains committed to investing in areas and technologies that drive the country’s economic development and contributing towards a more financially inclusive Pakistan.