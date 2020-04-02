Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said we warmly welcome the Japanese $216 million grant for Pakistan to fight corona pandemic.

Taking to twitter on Thursday, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Japan has always supported Pakistan during difficult times.

The incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to save every Pakistani from the menace, she added.

The SAPM said that providing relief to every deserving Pakistani affected by outbreak of coronavirus was top most priority of the government.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the countrymen to support the government in its efforts for their welfare and avoid chaos.