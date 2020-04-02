Share:

PESHAWAR - With an aim to fight coronavirus, the World Bank on Wednesday has provided 44 ven­tilators to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

The ventilators were provided to the KP government on its request. The WB will provide overall 120 ventilators to the pro­vincial government.

The provision of ventilators will help in fighting against the COVID-19. The World Bank is also sending 210,000 N-95 masks and 300,000 surgical masks and other safe­ty equipment to the KP government.

They will be dis­tributed to hospitals around the province. In more advanced stages of COVID-19, patients experience severe re­spiratory issues and need ventilators to continue breathing.

An official of the health department said they are inspect­ing the ventilators and then will send them to various districts. Their officials will install the machines and then train the hospital staff on how to use them.

Of the total 120 ven­tilators, 30 are portable ones that can be used in ambulances. You charge the battery and they can be used for up to 30 hours, said an official.

Earlier, Federal Min­ister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that Pakistan’s locally manufactured venti­lators are likely to be handed over to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Fawad Chaudhry had revealed that the coun­try has successfully manufactured ventila­tors, a much needed medical equipment for the hospitals amid the outbreak of coronavi­rus pandemic.

“I have suggested the federal government for getting capable of local manufacturing of ven­tilators. Insha-Allah, the ventilators manu­factured this week will be handed over to DRAP [Drug Regula­tory Authority of Paki­stan],” the minister had claimed