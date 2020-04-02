PESHAWAR - With an aim to fight coronavirus, the World Bank on Wednesday has provided 44 ventilators to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.
The ventilators were provided to the KP government on its request. The WB will provide overall 120 ventilators to the provincial government.
The provision of ventilators will help in fighting against the COVID-19. The World Bank is also sending 210,000 N-95 masks and 300,000 surgical masks and other safety equipment to the KP government.
They will be distributed to hospitals around the province. In more advanced stages of COVID-19, patients experience severe respiratory issues and need ventilators to continue breathing.
An official of the health department said they are inspecting the ventilators and then will send them to various districts. Their officials will install the machines and then train the hospital staff on how to use them.
Of the total 120 ventilators, 30 are portable ones that can be used in ambulances. You charge the battery and they can be used for up to 30 hours, said an official.
Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that Pakistan’s locally manufactured ventilators are likely to be handed over to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
Fawad Chaudhry had revealed that the country has successfully manufactured ventilators, a much needed medical equipment for the hospitals amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.
“I have suggested the federal government for getting capable of local manufacturing of ventilators. Insha-Allah, the ventilators manufactured this week will be handed over to DRAP [Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan],” the minister had claimed