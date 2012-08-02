

LONDON - Global oil prices edged higher on Wednesday in cautious deals as traders awaited the latest interest rate decision and weekly energy inventories data from key crude consumer the United States. Brent North Sea crude for delivery in September added 57 cents to $105.49 a barrel in London midday deals. New York's main contract, light sweet crude for September, gained 17 cents to $88.23 a barrel. Crude futures had fallen on Tuesday and in earlier Asian trade on Wednesday.