









ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including dacoits and gamblers besides recovering stake money, five pistols and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

On a tip off, Tarnol police raided at the gambling den in ‘Sang Jani’ and arrested six gamblers red handed besides recovering stake money Rs 16,000, mobile phones and gambling tools from them.

The nabbed persons were identified as Waheed Akhtar, Babar Shehzad, Waqif Khan, Azhar Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed and Shafaqat Hussain.

Golra police arrested a dacoit identified as Amjad Ali and recovered 30-bore pistol from him, while another dacoit Umar Ali was apprehended by Aabpara police.

Inspector Mubarak Ali from Investigation Wing recovered 30-bore pistol from Umair Shehzad during investigation of murder case registered in Shehzad town police station, which he used as a murder tool.

Ramna police arrested Zahid Mehmud for his alleged involvement in illegal practice of gas decanting.

Sihala police arrested Nadeem for possessing 30-bore pistol while Sub- Inspector Muhammad Jehangir and ASI Muhammad Asif arrested Jehangir and Aamir Imtiaz for having two 30-bore pistols.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.