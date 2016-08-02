Solar technology use in agri sector to boost economic growth: PARC official

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) senior scientist Dr Munir Ahmad on Monday said the use of solar technology in agriculture sector would help in boosting economic growth in the country. He said the PARC was playing a significant role in making the country self-sufficient in food production. Dr Munir said the PARC had introduced new innovations and technologies for the development of agriculture sector. The organization has transferred these technologies to farmers which include zero tillage drill, wheat straw chopper, rice thresher, seed processor, groundnut digger/thresher, canola thresher, fertilizer band placement wheat drill, seed drill and other machines like solar energy system to dry fruit and vegetables, wheat and rice sowing machine, olive oil extraction machine and many other farm machinery. In Pakistan, he said that annual production of fruits was 6 million tons but 30 to 40 per cent fruits go wasted due to improper facilities for its management.

If fruits and vegetables are produced according to healthy and safety standards than we can earn huge foreign exchange through exports, he added.

“The agriculture sector has great potential to raise employment opportunities in rural areas as well as progress towards national food security and economic development,” he added.

To a question, he said that horticulture sector was contributing 11.8 per cent share to the national economy.

Jewellery exports up by 29 percent

in last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The jewellery exports from the country increased by 28.78 percent during the fiscal year 2015-16 compared to the corresponding period of last year. The overall exports of jewellery from the country during July-June (2015-16) were recorded at $8.492 million compared to the exports of $6.594 million in July-June (2014-15), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the jewellery exports increased by $183.55 million in June 2016 compared to the exports of June 2015. The jewellery exports during June 2016 were recorded at $1.310 million in June 2016 compared to the exports of $0.462 million in June 2015. On month-on-month basis, the exports of jewellery increased by 18.23 percent in June 2016 when compared to the exports of $1.108 million in May 2016, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, the gem exports from the country declined by 49.72 percent during the fiscal year 2015-16, going down from $7.846 million of last year to $3.944 million during the current year.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of gems, however decreased by 30.83 percent in June 2016 to $0.249 million compared to the exports of $0.360 million.

Four new rigs being acquired to step up natural resources’ exploration

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has approved a proposal to acquire four new drilling rigs to step up oil and gas exploration activities in the country and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector. “Under the proposal, Rs415.807 million have been earmarked to acquire four drilling rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan,” official sources in the ministry told APP. Answering a question, they informed that the state-owned OGDCL had nine own rigs with the capacity to drill up to 5,500 meters deep. “The company-owned rigs’ drilling capacity is from 2,500 to 5,500 meters, which are almost 35 to 40 years old,” they added. They said Pakistan was facing a huge gap between demand and supply of energy. Currently, the sources said, its total gas production was four billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) against the demand of eight bcfd of gas, and the oil production stood at 10,000 barrels per day, while its requirement was seven to eight times higher than the production.

They expressed confidence that oil and gas exploration production would increase with arrival of new drilling rigs and geological survey equipment.

Punjab agri minister to chair CCMG meeting on August 4

MULTAN (APP): Punjab Minister for Agriculture Dr Farrukh Javed will chair the third meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) on August 4 to review cotton crop situation here at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI). Punjab secretary agriculture Muhammad Mahmood, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr Asif Ali, Director General Research Dr. Abid Mahmood, DG agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali, DG pest Warning Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, DG agriculture (Field) Dr. Qurban Ali Sindhu, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah, director agriculture information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, director CCRI Multan Syed Sajid Masud Shah, director cotton Punjab Dr. Sagheer Ahmad, districts officers agriculture, besides representatives of farmers’ bodies, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), oil mills, pesticides and fertilizers companies and progressive growers would attend the meeting.

Chief Executive Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and chief engineers irrigation from cotton zone areas would also be there, says a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department on Monday.

The meeting would discuss in detail the overall cotton crop situation in Punjab, water availability, incidence of pests and ways to counter them, availability of pesticides and fertilizers and other aspects.

The minister would also talk to media after the CCMG meeting to inform them about the cotton crop situation and recommendations to increase production.