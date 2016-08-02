Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of Pakistanis suffering in Saudi Arabia and ordered Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh to resolve their issues as soon as possible, reported Waqt News. PM requested the Saudi Government to pay the workers their dues end their plight. Pakistan Embassy is asked to set up food and medical camps for the people who are in trouble. It has been over 6 months a factory has stopped paying them their salaries, extending their ‘akama’, not giving medical aid and recently the mess has stopped providing them food too. Around 700 Pakistanis are stranded in Riyadh.