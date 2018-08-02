Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday informed the anti-terrorism court that a British lawyer firm has been hired to probe Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain over Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case.

ATC-II has conducted hearing a case pertaining money laundry against MQM (London) chief, wherein Investigating Officer (IO) Mohammad Ali Abro appeared and informed the court about the ongoing investigation against MQM leaders.

The FIA official has informed the court that a British firm has been assigned to probe the money laundry, he added that the firm has initiated its job and visited the country, the British investigating team has succeeded to collect evidences.

The IO said that the details about 69 bank accounts have been collected those were used for illegal transactions. He added that the money was transferred through MQM legislators and elected representatives of local bodies.

He said, “We have already sought information from law enforcement agencies and the foreign office in this regard.” He added that they have asked the British government and UAE officials to send bank transactions’ record. He added that Altaf Hussain was allegedly involved in anti state activities, and killings in Karachi.

After hearing the IO, the court has adjourned the hearing, until September 7, and directed the FIA official to submit further report in the next hearing.

Earlier, the FIA IO had submitted an interim charge-sheet against MQM founder, accusing him of terror financing and money laundering. MQM leaders were booked in the last year on the complaint of UK-based businessman Sarfaraz Merchant. The FIA had named MQM’s Senator Babar Ghauri, Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail, Khawaja Rehan and Senator Ahmed Ali as co-accused.

FIA had named the MQM founder as absconder in the charge sheet. However, the charge-sheet does not mention the residential addresses of the absconding accused.

The FIA said the co-accused sent money to the MQM founder through the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), the party’s charity wing. It said the KKF was used as a source of illegal money transfer to Hussain, who also received Indian funding for financing terror in Karachi.

According to the FIA prosecution, Hussain, along with others, committed money laundering while acting against the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan and creating chaos and terrorism aimed at the country’s disintegration. KKF funds were misused by leaders of MQM and they transferred the money to Altaf from the accounts of party’s charity wing through Hundi. The officer added that transfer of money was also done through the accounts of some of the MQM lawmakers and Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra.