Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 4869 criminals including 886 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 354.8 million from them during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, he said, all police officials accelerated their efforts in tracing theft as well as burglary cases, to provide maximum relief to the citizens by resolving their problems. In compliance with those directions, heads of all the police stations reviewed performance of their subordinates, especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. As a result of the renewed efforts, the police arrested 380 persons involved in 214 robbery cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs.35 million from them, including gold ornaments and cash.

A total of 278 burglary cases were resolved, 438 burglars were arrested and valuables worth more than Rs 86.6 million were recovered from them. 114 vehicles worth Rs 98.9 million were recovered from 86 car-lifters involved in 124 cases, while 89 bike-lifters involved in 75 cases were also held, motorbikes worth Rs 4.46 million were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 95 persons for their alleged involvement in 108 cases of tampering vehicles and recovered 102 vehicles worth Rs 129.8 million from them. During the special crackdown against absconders, the police arrested 413 proclaimed offenders and 473 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted by the police in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and for snatching valuables. The police apprehended 626 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 24 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 613 pistols and 5002 rounds from them. A total of 845 persons were held for possessing narcotics and liquor while 746 cases were registered against them. Moreover, 200.415 kilogram hashish, 30.660 kilogram gram heroin and

14924 wine/liquor bottles were also recovered.

Islamabad police also launched a crackdown against those involved in illicit activities and arrested 199 men and 237 women after registering 78 cases against them. To ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 132 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 490 suspects were held, according to the police. A total of 391 other criminals were also held for their involvement in different criminal cases. SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said that the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the ongoing year. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolves most of the problems.