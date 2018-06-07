Share:

KARACHI - The numbers of drug users have crossed around 6.7 million in Pakistan. At least Rs 150 is required for the purchase of narcotics every day due to which the business of drugs purchase in the country has reached around Rs 11 billion daily.

This was stated by veteran Clinical Psychologist Beenish Zia while addressing to a seminar at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi on Wednesday.

The seminar was organised by Business Administration & Social Sixpences Faculty of the university in connection with international day against drug abuse and illegal drugs.

She told the seminar that every year 40 thousands new persons are being added for drug abuse in the country which needs immediate steps to overcome this problem.

She told that among drug addicts peoples 860,000 use heroin regularly while 3.6 percent peoples of our total population are habitual Chars users.

She further told that 430,000 peoples take heroin with injection out of which 73 percent addicts take their doze through used syringe.

Beenish Zia told that 25,000 street children are also drug addicts while 78 percent man and 22 percent women take narcotics.

She told that in Punjab 2.9 million peoples and in KPK 10.9 percent persons are drug addicts. She also told that besides Pakistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh and Thailand are included among those countries where narcotics is used by a large number of peoples.

She further told that Afghanistan is the biggest narcotics country of the world where after the pull out of Nato forces smuggling of drugs have increase as a result of growing uncertainty there.

She said that a person who posses self confidence, decision making power, assertive skill, stress management, time management and anger management qualities can protect himself to be a drug addicts.