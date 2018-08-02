Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan junior football team will take part in six-a-side Mini Football World Cup being played in Lisbon, Portugal from September 23.

"It is the first ever opportunity in our football history that our team will take part in a Mini World Cup,” said International SOCCA Federation (ISF) senior vice president Shahzaib Trunkwala here on Wednesday.

Elaborating the factors the way Pakistan was included in such a high profile football activity, he said they pleaded the case of Pakistan at the forum of the ISF in a very professional manner narrating the facts the way shorter version of football has gained popularity in the country. "The ISF praised our efforts for the cause of football in Pakistan and assured it’s all-out support for the popularisation of shorter version of football in the country, Shahzaib.

"With our resolute efforts, the ISF agreed our participation in the mega event, which will a big step forward to take this exciting version of the game to new heights in our country, where youth has passion to take up football as a sport,” he added.

World top 32 teams will be showcasing their talent in the event in which Pakistan has been placed in Group B along with Spain, Russia and Moldova. The ISF official said they have already created football history in Pakistan with the tour of star-studded international football XI to Pakistan last year, having players including Ronaldinho. The touring side played matches at Karachi and Lahore in front of full house.

"Through our leisure football league, we are making strenuous efforts for the promotion of football at grassroots level and we are delighted to see the presence of immense football talent in youth,” he added.

Shahzaib said Pakistan team's participation in Mini World Cup has its own significance in many ways as it will provide Pakistani players much-needed international exposure besides adding to their confidence and creating opportunity for them to be a part of football clubs abroad by progressing in the game to earn decent livelihood.

"We will continue to strive for the development of mini football in the country and we will ensure the participation of our team in the international tournaments to be held under the banner of ISF abroad,” he added.

“A special training programme has been prepared for the training and practice of the game for the Mini World Cup and special emphasis will be laid on enhancing players’ fitness and skills under able guidance of qualified coaches,” Shahzaib concluded.