rawalpindi - The two suspects, picked up by Pirwadhai police during a “covert action” near GPO Murree, were killed in “encounter” at Sheikh Rashid Bridge near Khayaban-e-Sir Syed here on Wednesday morning, informed sources.

The alleged encounter took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai. The suspects were identified as Amjad alias Gandagir and Sahil whose dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Police claimed the dacoits were killed by firing at their own accomplices. The detained persons were shifted to Rawalpindi while Murree police were not coordinated by the raiding police party, they said. City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, however, when contacted, denied that police had shot dead the two dacoits in encounter. He clarified that the dacoits were involved in committing dacoities, house robberies in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides killing a police constable Jamil Satti in Pirwadhai area couple of days ago. “So far, a total of 15 cases surfaced that were registered against Amjad and his gang in twin cities,” he said.

He added Pirwadhai police received information from sources that some suspects were standing near Sheikh Rashid Bridge and planning to commit a robbery. A police party raided the place and the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on police after seeing police mobile vans. “Police on mega phone warned the dacoits to stop firing on police or else more police force will be called. But the dacoits did not listen and continued firing at the police,” he said. Police found the dead bodies of two dacoits after the dacoits stopped firing on police, said CPO. He added some accomplices of deceased managed to escape scene. On a query, CPO replied, “Police had not retaliated rather kept warning the dacoits to not fire at police,”