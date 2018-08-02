Share:

rawalpindi - Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan paid a visit to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters, informed ANF spokesman on Wednesday.

The secretary was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI (M) and Senior Officers of ANF.

The secretary was briefed on counter narcotics steps being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. He was apprised that ANF is vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan as well as running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts.

The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.