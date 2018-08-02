Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) shelved a public-friendly project to launch free WiFi hotspots in the capital city after facing resistance in security clearance in implementation of the project.

A brain child of former Member Administration CDA, Muhammad Yasir Perzada, the project aimed to launch a free internet facility across the capital. The chief commissioner Islamabad had also given a go-ahead to the proposal.

The city managers were preparing to launch the facility on four locations of the city as a pilot project whereas a private firm ‘Mavan Consulting’ had showed its willingness to provide and maintain the facility free of cost for the first four months.

“As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by aforementioned service provider, the CDA had made a commitment to assist the private firm in launching the pilot project while also assuring the provision of suitable spaces to the firm for advertisement”, an official briefed The Nation.

“The CDA was not supposed to pay anything during the pilot phase, in which the citizens were to be offered free internet but the specific data collection to monitor the behaviour of users was also a part of the project to make need-based changes before the launch”, he added.

According to available information, the project aimed to promote education through the use of latest technology. There were also special measures to prevent objectionable browsing.

However, sources inside the Information Technology Directorate revealed that the project is shelved due to security concerns highlighted by the law enforcement agencies.

“To avoid any issue in the implementation of this project, the civic body sought an approval from the ICT administration, which was granted by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, but some of the security agencies did not clear the project”, an official briefed on the condition of anonymity.

He said further that CDA could address the security concerns of law enforcement agencies by modifying the original concept but the same could not be materialised due to transfer of member administration and unavailability of permanent Director IT. When contacted by the spokesperson of the CDA, Malik Saleem Akhtar responded: “I cannot comment on the delay in the launch of this project but CDA is exploring and working on multiple projects to facilitate the masses.” “We believe in serving citizens through these projects as the contemporary world is based on information technology”, he added.

Though, the civic body had already dropped several other public-friendly projects due to its traditional slackness, shelving the entire project has raised a question mark on the performance of CDA. A similar facility is already being provided by Punjab Information Technology Board in three cities of the province including Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The scheme has been named Khadim-e-Punjab Metro WiFi Network Programme.