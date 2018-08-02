Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday issued notice to federal government on petition questioning protocol given to PTI Chief Imran Khan before taking oath.

The Lawyers Foundation for Justice had moved the petition through Advocate AK Dogar, submitting that VIP protocol to Imran Khan was illegal and unlawful as yet he could not take oath. He could not be given such protocol unless and until he had taken oath.

The cost incurred on the protocol of Khan was from the public money, he said. He asked the court to order the interim government to explain its position on protocol given to Imran Khan. The court sought reply and adjourned the hearing till the next week.

LHC issues notice to ECP, Imran Khan on petition for recounting votes in NA-131

The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought replies from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a petition filed by PML-N leader Kh Saad Rafiq seeking recount of votes in NA-131.

As hearing commenced, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel of Khwaja Saad Rafiq, argued on the petition, saying that the returning (RO) officer dismissed an application of the petitioner and refused to hold recounting of complete votes polled in the constituency.

The counsel said after the recounting of rejected votes the defeat margin of the petitioner decreased from 680 to 605 votes. The RO, he said, carried out recounting recounted 2832 rejected votes only and out them 200 votes were declared valid.

He further argued that the RO violated fundamental rights of the petitioner by refusing to hold recounting of the ballots. He said the petitioner’s request for the recounting was very much logical and justifiable since the margin of respondent’s victory was very thin.

The counsel prayed to the court to set aside the impugned decision of the RO and order recounting of complete votes in the constituency.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh issued notices to ECP and PTI Chief Imran Khan for Thursday (today).

Taking up another identical petition moved by PML-N’s candidate Rana Hayat for recounting of votes in NA-140 (Pattoki), the judge issued notice to ECP.

Hayat said he bagged 124385 votes while his rival Talib Nikai of PTI was declared returned candidate after getting 124685 votes. He submitted 7453 votes had been rejected in the counting while his polling agents were not provided with Form 45 by the presiding officers. He said the returning officer turned down his plea for recounting of votes.

Hayat prayed to the court to order the RO for recounting of the ballot papers as he lost his election with a thin margin of 236 votes. The court adjourned hearing until Thursday (today).