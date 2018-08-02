Share:

LAHORE - Interim Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz called on caretaker CM Dr Hasan Askari at his office Wednesday.

The CM appreciated the performance of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) and Information Department for facilitating the media during elections and arranging necessary coordination with the stakeholders. He also congratulated the information minister and his team for best media management.

The chief minister said that officers and staff of DGPR & information department performed their duties in a professional manner.

“They arranged best coordination with the media men to carry out the responsibilities. The performance of the department was satisfying and I am of the opinion that officers of DGPR and information department will continue to work with same zeal, passion and hard work to serve the nation in future as well.”

Dr Askari said the media industry is of vital importance to keep the people informed in the present era. The national media has played a positive role during the electoral process and immediate actions were taken to redress the complaints highlighted by media during the elections. The media played an effective role during the elections and kept the people informed about facts, he added. It is satisfying that role of the media is important with regard to sensitizing the people about importance of right to vote, he added. The print and electronic media created necessary public awareness about importance of casting vote through effective messages.

That is why voter turnout remained satisfactory, he added.