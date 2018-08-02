Share:

Rawalpindi - A seven year old girl was allegedly raped by a 22 year-old man in Pakhwal village when she was going to get ice from the neighbours, within limits of Rawat police, informed sources on Wednesday.

The girl was rushed to Rural Health Centre, where doctors declared in initial medical report that she was sexually assaulted. Police has taken the rapist into custody after filing a rape case against him.

According to sources, a seven year old girl (RS) along with her younger brother was going to get ice from the neighbours house on Tuesday at 7pm when a man identified as Wajid Ali caught her and took her to a nearby under construction building, where he raped her. After committing the crime, the alleged rapist managed to escape the scene while the locals recovered the girl from the deserted house and informed her parents about the incident, sources added.

The parents of the girl reported the matter to the officials of Police Station (PS) Rawat who brought her to RHC, Bagha Sheikhan, where doctors carried out her medical check up and declared that she had been raped, sources said. Police registered a case against the rapist on the complaint of the father of the girl and held him during a raid. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Raja Tasaduq, who is investigating the rape case, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the man abducted the girl and dragged her to an under construction building where he raped her. He said police have lodged a case against the rapist and have begun investigation. Meanwhile, a 17 year old boy identified as Umer Daraz, a resident of Gujar Khan drowned in the Hogahun Dam while he was swimming. Rescuers are currently trying to locate the dead body.