LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) rescued 90,960 victims of different emergencies in 89705 incidents during last month July in Punjab. Rescue 1122 responded emergency calls include: 26,523 road traffic accidents, 48,849 medical emergencies, 947 fire incidents, 2,459 crimes, 208 drowning incidents, 140 building collapses, one explosion and 10,567 miscellaneous incidents. According to the statistics, a majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 331 fires in Lahore, 99 in Faisalabad, 697 in Rawalpindi, 58 in Multan, 35 in Gujranwala and 612 in Sialkot. Similarly, 6,156 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,601 in Faisalabad, 1,540 in Gujranwala, 2,157 in Multan and 697 in Rawalpindi.

The Director General, PES, Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated this while presiding over a meeting of Rescue Officers here on Wednesday. He directed to ensure the fitness of Rescue staff and cleanliness of all Emergency Vehicles and Rescue Stations. He said that most of the traffic accidents are avoidable if citizens abide by the road safety laws.