SIALKOT-The condition of two acid attack victims was stated to be critical at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

The doctors said that most of their body parts victims Salma Bibi (45) and her niece Iqra Bibi(19) were badly burnt in the acid attack . However, their faces remained safe.

According to the local police, two unknown motorcyclists had thrown acid on Badiana-based women when they were going to their relatives by a motorcycle along with Salma’s nephew Rizwan near Jodheywali.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to the local hospital in critical condition. Sialkot Saddar police registered a case with no clue or arrest.

Meanwhile, a youth was crushed to death by a speeding car near Poorab village on main Sialkot-Pasrur Road. Police shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy with no arrest.

Girl doused with acid in Faisalabad



FAISALABAD: A girl suffered severe burns when unidentified accused threw acid on her and escaped the scene here on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified culprit threw acid on a girl at Narwala Chowk. Resultantly, the victim’s eyes were affected adversely and she was rushed to Allied Hospital.

Police rushed the scene and launched a search for the culprit after cordoning off the area. Police suspected the incident seems to be the outcome of a personal grudge or family dispute. However a case has been registered against unidentified culprit.–INP