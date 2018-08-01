Share:

KHANEWAL: On the directions of Khanewal District Police Officer [DPO] Faisal Mukhtar, a search operation was conducted in Adda Bara Meel, Kabirwala tehsil here the other day.

During the search operation, 18 houses were combed and 42 suspects were identified through biometric device. The police also recovered 25 litres of liquor from a person’s house. He was arrested and put behind bars at Bara Meel police station. The police also launched a crackdown on kite makers and flyers. A person namely Fiaz, resident of Colony No. 1, had been arrested for selling kites and metal string rolls. The police recovered 120 kites of different sizes and metal string rolls from the accused and registered a case against him under Kite Flying Act.

On the occasion, DPO Faisal Mukhtar said that every person of society had to play an effective role to prevent others especially the children from fatal results of kite flying. He further said that kite flying was dangerous for human life and the violators would be dealt with iron hands.