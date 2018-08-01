Share:

LAHORE-Oscar winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has released a documentary that follows the journey of a teenager from Sialkot, as he makes history by becoming the first Pakistani to set foot on a FIFA World Cup football field. Ahmed Raza, whose passion for football runs deep, saw his dreams become a reality when Coca-Cola Pakistan provided him with the opportunity to conduct the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Coca-Cola Pakistan partnered with leading production house, SOC Films, to document and celebrate Ahmed Raza’s story.

Obaid-Chinoy narrates the young boy and his father’s uplifting story as they share the surreal experience of witnessing the biggest sporting event in the world. For generations, Ahmed’s family has hand-stitched the very footballs used in the FIFA tournaments. While his elders focused on the craft of stitching, Ahmed’s interests lied elsewhere.

The young boy spent his days and nights playing football, with the hopes of one day becoming a part of the Pakistani football team. The documentary shows Ahmed in the midst of the FIFA World Cup: surrounded by thousands of football fans, all eyes set on him, his football idol Neymar Jr. sharing the pitch with him as he commences the match with the coin toss.