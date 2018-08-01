Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan paid rich tributes to founder president of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan on his 15th death anniversary.

He termed the meritorious services of the veteran departed leader in the Kashmir freedom struggle a beacon for the existing and coming generations.

Applauding the life-time invaluable services of the late leader for the freedom of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sardar Masood said that on 19th of July, 1947, at the residence of Sardar Ibrahim Khan at Aabee Guzer in Occupied Srinagar, a resolution was passed by 59 representatives from all over Jammu and Kashmir State announcing the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

He continued that Ghazi-e-Millat was not only a statesman and visionary politician but also a brave and courageous freedom fighter who waged war against Maharaja Hari Singh.

It was through his leadership that on 24 October 1947, he set up the Azad Kashmir government after liberation, the president said.

The president said that Sardar Ibrahim was the champion of the rights of the Kashmiri people and had dedicated his whole life for campaigning to get the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He believed that a long-lasting and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue would be possible only with the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution.

Sardar Ibrahim Khan, also known as Bani-e-Kashmir (Founder of Kashmir), was the ray of hope and guidance as he unified Kashmiris in their struggle towards freedom from Indian occupation. Sardar Ibrahim, he said, had devoted his life for raising the profile of the Kashmir issue, especially at the international level.

Masood said that Ghazi-e-Millat had tirelessly worked towards stability and strengthening of the AJK government and its institutions. Sardar Ibrahim was a true patriot who loved Kashmir and Pakistan, and diverted his efforts in further strengthening the bond between the people, he said.

He prayed for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation and said that it was due to the sacrifices of our forefathers that we enjoy freedom here in Azad Kashmir.