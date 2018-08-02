Share:

Islamabad - The top brass of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on military-level engagement with Afghanistan.

“The Corps Commander forum expressed satisfaction on progress of military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace especially through Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS)”, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The 212th Corps Commanders Conference held in the chair of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi reviewed geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have established the APAPPS to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation. In this regard, various groups including military have been set up under the APAPPS.

Both Islamabad and Kabul are engaged to take steps to tackle common challenges including fighting terrorism and extremism through intelligence-sharing and through effective border management.

On its part, Pakistan is fencing its side of the border with Afghanistan to prevent cross border movement of terrorists which has forced various Afghan Taliban groups to move their bases inside Afghanistan.

Consequently, the Afghan government has also stepped up efforts to track down terrorists belonging to defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which led to killing of TTP Chief Mullah Fazlullah recently.

Major challenge of terrorism remains as Pakistan’s Balochistan province has recently seen a couple of major terrorist attacks and so had happened in Afghanistan.

Both the countries are struggling to tighten their noose around terrorists and have committed that their respective soils are not used by any terrorist group. As a goodwill gesture, the Afghan government also sealed its side of the border with Pakistan on the eve of general elections.

In this respect, the Afghan President had telephoned to Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister as well as the COAS and assured them of cooperation. Though terrorists targeted tried to sabotage the electoral process especially in Balochistan, the security forces successfully managed to help the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in executing its plans to hold free, fair and transparent elections across the country.

The ISPR statement further said that the COAS has directed corps commanders to continue consolidating gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

The conference also appreciated Army Elections Support Centre and field formations for assisting Election Commission of Pakistan for conduct of the general election.

The meeting paid tribute to martyrs and injured who sacrificed their blood during the process.

The Forum also thanked brave people of Pakistan for their participation and wholehearted support for the armed forces during performance of their duty towards the national cause.