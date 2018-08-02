Share:

LONDON - The health of former and imprisoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Begum Kulsoom has improved following medical treatment. According to family sources, her ventilator is being removed for several hours on daily basis and the process will continue. It is pertinent here to mention that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for throat cancer in London’s Harley Street Clinic. She was put on life support after the former first lady was admitted to the hospital where she suffered a cardiac arrest. She has been unconscious and on the life support since then.