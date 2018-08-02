Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam on Thursday (today) in a case of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

Muqam is accused of owning assets disproportionate to means of income. A probe into assets owned by him is underway, NAB officials said.

The NAB has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. He is also accused of purchasing precious agricultural land in Swat, Shangla and Peshawar, besides having several bank accounts.

Muqam’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle do not match his known income and that is why he has been summoned, they said.

The NAB KP started the inquiry after NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal ordered probe against Amir Muqam for making assets beyond his known sources of earning.

Mainly his political rivals have accused Muqam of being involved in corruption over the last 15 years and requested NAB to probe his assets.

Muqam was first summoned to appear before NAB on July 12, however, he remained absent. The bureau then summoned him for the second time on July 19, but this time he asked for more time, saying that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign.

This is the third time Muqam has been directed to appear before NAB on Thursday (today).