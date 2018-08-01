Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A lawyers’ group demanded early end to the reservation of seats for women in the in national and provincial assemblies.

The group members headed by former member of Punjab Bar Council Zaman Mangat Advocate said since the induction of women on the reserved seats, there had been neither worthwhile improvement in the national politics nor in the status of women in the society.

“There is no representation of rural women in the assemblies. The women are not elected but they are selected from rich families who hardly know difficulties and problems of the women living in far-flung areas. The new legislation relating to protection of women’s rights has not achieved desired results due to lack of implementation of the law,” they said.

They added women members of the assemblies on reserved seats were great burden on the national exchequer. They demanded newly elected parliamentarians amend the constitution to end reserved seats. Women aspiring to become legislatures can contest elections as several women do so in the country, they said.

They warned if their demand was not considered by the authorities concerned, they would launch a movement for ending the practice that is not in the public interest.